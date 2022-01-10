Hyman Charles D Acquires 2,325 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

COST stock opened at $536.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

