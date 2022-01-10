Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $89.10. 181,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $2,331,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

