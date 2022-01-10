Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 20,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

