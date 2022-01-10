Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BBSI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,500. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $495.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 116,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

