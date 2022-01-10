55I LLC Acquires 16,233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

