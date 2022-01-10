BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.73

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 10382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

BBTV has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

