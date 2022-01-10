Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.59

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 43326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.99.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. Analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

