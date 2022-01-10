4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.55

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.35 ($0.61), with a volume of 2493920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.63).

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.89. The company has a market cap of £81.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

About 4D pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

