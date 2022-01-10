Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20. 11,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 684,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cryoport by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cryoport by 459.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

