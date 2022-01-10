Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,557 shares.The stock last traded at $38.20 and had previously closed at $37.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 116.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.