Metahero Market Cap Reaches $513.31 Million (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $513.31 million and $21.36 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00065464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

