Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 42,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

