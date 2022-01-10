Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. 7,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,980. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 482.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 73.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

