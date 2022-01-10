Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $215.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

