Donut Hits Market Capitalization of $578,462.40 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $578,462.40 and $3,322.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

