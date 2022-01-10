Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) were down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 13,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 836,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $651.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

