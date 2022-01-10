Independent Order of Foresters Purchases 12,194 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Order of Foresters lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.9% of Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,954,082 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59.

