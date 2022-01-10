3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.40. 30,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.