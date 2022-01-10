Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 787 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.62. 873,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,219,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

