Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.42. 1,055,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,219,801. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.05 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

