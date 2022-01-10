Camden National Bank Has $709,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $321.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.71 and a 200-day moving average of $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

