Camden National Bank Sells 1,383 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

