iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 90,630 shares.The stock last traded at $70.93 and had previously closed at $71.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

