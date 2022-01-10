CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$109.00 price target on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded down C$2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$103.72. 286,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.73. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$93.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

