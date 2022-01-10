Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

NYSE V opened at $215.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $414.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

