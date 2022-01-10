Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,713.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,711.71 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,908.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,789.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.