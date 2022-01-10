BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.99% of Honeywell International worth $8,760,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

NASDAQ HON opened at $215.75 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.