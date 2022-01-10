Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 260,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,420,204 shares.The stock last traded at $62.13 and had previously closed at $62.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

