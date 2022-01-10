Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 3.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.01 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 126,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,694,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

