Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.14. 16,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 833,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,800 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $128,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,521. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

