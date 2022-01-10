Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $233.76

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.76 and last traded at $240.25, with a volume of 33151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

