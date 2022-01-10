Yield Guild Games One Day Trading Volume Hits $65.24 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00010612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $357.56 million and approximately $65.24 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

