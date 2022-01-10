Analysts Set NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Target Price at $45.83

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 63,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

