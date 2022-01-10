Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

