American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 821,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,043,451. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,752 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

