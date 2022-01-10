American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 821,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,043,451. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,696 shares of the airline’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,752 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
