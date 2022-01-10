Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $365.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.90 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $360.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a P/E ratio of -172.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

