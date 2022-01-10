The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WU stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,473. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

