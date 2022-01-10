Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.08.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,040. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.09.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

