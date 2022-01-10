NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.01

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 69955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Natixis acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

