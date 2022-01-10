NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.01

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 69955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.
Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Natixis acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource (NYSE:NI)
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
