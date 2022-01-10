Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWDJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

