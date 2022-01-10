Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 2,536 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 92,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

