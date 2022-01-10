Connable Office Inc. Buys 6,929 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.59. 114,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,155,967 shares of company stock worth $94,594,379. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.