Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.52. 27,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,303. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

