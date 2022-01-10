Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

