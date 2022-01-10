PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.85

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.85 and last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 59 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.