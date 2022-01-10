nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.36

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 1201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Several analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The firm has a market cap of $998.76 million, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,006 shares of company stock worth $4,251,394. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

