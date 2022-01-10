SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.84

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 412333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.