Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,058. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

