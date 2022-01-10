Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 289 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 341,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,214,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

