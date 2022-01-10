NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $153.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

